TELIKOM’S JUICY JULY PROMO LAUNCHED

Papua New Guinea’s 100% nationally owned telecommunications company, Telikom Limited has officially announced its Juicy July Promotion that commences today and will run through for the entire month.

This promotion will see a total of K25,000 being given away in cash and price.

This promotion is open to Telikom customers from all four regions in the country and is applicable to mobile & fixed users.

General Manager, Corporate Services for Telikom Limited, Silas Matoli said, “customers will need to top up with K5 or more to enter the draw.”

The dynamics are as follows;

Recharge with K5 or more (1x entry into the draw)

A recharge of K50 and above (2x entry into the draw)

Recharge with K100 and above (3x entry into the draw)

Subscribe to any prepaid plans- cheap mobile and home data plans and moa packs (1x entry into the draw)

Winners of this promotion will take away cash prizes as follows;

K1,000 will be given to 16 daily lucky winners (per region)

K3,000 will be given to 4 lucky weekly winners (per region)

K30,000 will be given to 1 lucky winner as the major cash price (per region)

Head of Subsidaries for Telikom Limited, Kevin Malai added that in order for people to participate, they need to join Telikom network.

This promotion is timely as Telikom Limited hopes parents can maximize this opportunity during this school holiday to win and use these funds to lessen financial responsibilities like school fees.