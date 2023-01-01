CPL GROUP SHOWCASES SME PARTNERSHIP

The CPL Group is proud to be supporting Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) in Papua New Guinea by bringing their products to the market through Stop & Shop and City Pharmacy outlets.

Recently the Group showcased this engagement at the campaign ‘We PNG Buy PNG’ at the 5th Annual SME Breakfast with the Prime Minister at APEC Haus in Port Moresby.

The event was hosted by PNG SME Magazine and supported by the SME Corporation, and Department of Commerce and Industry which saw the Prime Minister and regional stakeholders in attendance from the Agriculture and Tourism sectors.

It also signifies the start to the SME week with the theme Trailblazing the PNG SME Frontier and celebrates the international day for micro and SME businesses globally.

In addition to the breakfast, a “meet the makers” exhibition had several organizations and SME groups set up information booths to showcase their products and services designed for small businesses.

CPL displayed a wide range of products from its SME partners and farmer suppliers which varied from beauty products to fresh produce. Some of which included the Pearl Body Scrub, Sweet Potato (Kaukau) Flour, Virgin Cocount Oil as well as an array of fresh produce.

The exhibition demonstrates the magnitude of CPL in taking lead as PNG’s leading retailer and supporter in the SME space.

In alignment with its vision to live healthier, better lives, CPL is committed to expanding its SME and farmer network and takes pride in the support it provides to its current Entrepreneur Partners.