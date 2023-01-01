TELIKOM PNG CONNECTING PNG ATHLETES DURING THE 2023 17th SOUTH PACIFIC GAMES

Picture Supplied: Telikom PNG’s subsidiary branch , Bmobile Solomon Islands’s office in Honiara. PNG athletes can visit its branch to grab themselves a free sim card.

As we near the 2023 17th South Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands Telikom PNG was thrilled to announce their international calling and voice and data roaming plans to cater to their valued customers. The two plans are the K7 IDD package and the K20 IDD package.

PNG Athletes and team PNG contingent can also visit any of Telikom’s subsidiary in Honiara, Bmobile Solomon Islands to grab themselves a free sim card to stay connected to their loved ones during the duration of the games.

K7 IDD Package

For just K7, customers can enjoy 15 minutes of international calling and 15 SMS messages, all valid for 24 hours. This cost effective plan ensures that the user stay connected with friends and family abroad while experiencing the thrill of the South Pacific Games.

K20 IDD Package

For a more extensive communication experience, Telikom introduces the K20 IDD package. Priced at just K20, their customers will receive 60 minutes of international calling and 30 SMS messages, all valid for a generous 3-day period. This package is designed to meet the diverse communication needs of their customers during this exciting event.

Telikom has always strived to provide reliable and affordable telecommunication services and these IDD and roaming packages underscore their dedication to facilitating seamless connections and fostering global communication.