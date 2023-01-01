KEREMA AND MAPRIK GETS NEW GENERATOR SET

The issue of power outages in Maprik and Kerema will be addressed through the purchase of new generator sets by PNG Power Limited (PPL).

This shows that PNG Power has not forgotten its community service obligations in locations where costs exceed income generated from electricity sales. PPL invested in a 1MegaWatt generator each for Kerema and Maprik, at a cost of K1.1 million.

Kerema has suffered because of its power station breaking down and causing prolonged outages. PNG Power recognized that Kerema, as a provincial centre, was set to grow with the pending development of the Papua LNG Project. Also, that local businesses, schools, the hospital and residents require an improved and importantly, reliable power supply.

The genset is already in Kerema and the PNG Power technical team will undertake the installation works for commissioning in December. This installation will provide power until the construction of a DFAT supported solar project starts in 2024.

Maprik is becoming an economic hub of Central Sepik and is experiencing rapid growth with many investors, financial institutions and business houses setting up offices in the township. This has increased the demand for electricity in the township.

To ensure that the town has effective electricity delivery, PNG Power purchased a containerized CAT generator which will arrive on site by the end of November. Civil and associated works have already begun in preparation for commissioning in the first week of December. Maprik has also been earmarked to operate in future under a solar hybrid model and construction for this solar facility will start later in 2024.

In the coming year PNG Power will be rolling out similar plans in other smaller townships in the country as it continues to ensure that electricity generation and distribution is improved in a cost- effective manner for the people of Papua New Guinea.