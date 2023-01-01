TELIKOM LTD SUPPORTS SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE SUMMIT

Telikom Limited a nationally owned telecommunications company is the bronze sponsor of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Summit set to commence on the 8th-9th of May,2023 in the nation’s capital.

Chief Executive Officer of Telikom Limited, Amos Tepi presented a cheque worth K25,000 to the Vice Minister of International Trade and Investment Kessy Sawang, who was present on behalf of Minister Richard Maru.

The presentation of the cheque was witnessed at Telikom Rumana’s state of the art boardroom. Present at this small yet significant event was CEO Amos Tepi, Vice Minister Kessy Sawang, Telikom Management Team and media representatives.

CEO Tepi stated,“Telikom Limited’s support to the Special Economic Zone Project dates back to 2 years ago.”

He further highlighted the importance of supporting such projects, “supporting these special projects creates employment opportunities for our people, promotes investment, domestic and foreign trade, foreign exchange inflow through investment and development of our world class facilities.”

The highlight of the 2023 Special Economic Zone Summit will the presentation of Papua New Guinea’s master plan of SEZ.

“It goes in line with the government’s commitment and focus in the 5 to 10 years to move away from relying on the extractive industry and invest in developing SEZ and downstream processing of our natural resources.”

Importantly, how will our local people benefit from SEZ projects?

Establishing Special Economic Zones in rural areas mean infrastructural development will reach our people, creation of employment opportunities is another, to name a few.