SECURITY PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY TO RECIEVE LEADERS

Now that it has been confirmed that world leaders will be coming into Papua New Guinea, Police Commissioner David Manning and his team are working on beefing up security.

The Police Commissioner David Manning said security preparations are now being undertaken for the planned visits of the United States President Joe Biden and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi this month.

Commissioner Manning said whilst details cannot be disclosed, these are two very important visits and measures are being taken to ensure the visits are successful.

“We will also be having 18 Pacific Island Leaders in Port Moresby as well so planning has begun in earnest to ensure we accord these world leaders are safe and have a memorable experience in PNG,” Manning said.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the country for a two-day visit for the Forum for the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) whilst US President Biden will be making a three hour stop-over enroute to Sydney, Australia for the Quad Leaders’ Meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023.