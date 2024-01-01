TELEFOMIN DISTRICT OFFICERS UNDERGOES COMPETENCY SKILLS TRAINING

Pictured: Telefomin District Officers during first day of training session (Supplied Picture)

By Thelma Allingham

Telefomin District Officers started a five-day Competency Skills Training yesterday with troubleshooting on all officers.

A total of 120 officers including 30 new graduates in the district began the competency skills training program today and will end on Friday the 22nd.

The Competency Skills Training’s main objective is to equipped the District Administration Officers with the new Graduates under the Graduate Trainee Program with the competency skills and tools required to implement the District Development Plan 2023 to 2027.

The training program is fully funded and facilitated by the Telefomin District Development Authority.