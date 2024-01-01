WAU WARIA DISTRICT PRIORITIZE POLICING

By Bradley Mariori

Wau Waria District in the Morobe Province has launched a number of important policing projects to carry out law and order duties in the district.

Minister for Police, Peter Tsiamalili Jr officiated the following projects on Friday 15th March 2024, opened a new duplex house for policemen and did a ground breaking ceremony for another new duplex, presented four new vehicles which were bought with the help of the Police Department’s kina to kina policy, four new firearms were also presented to the Wau Waria police which was bought by the district.

The Police Minister said, what the district received is the return of their tax and thanked the Wau Waria MP Marsh Narewec for his leadership and vision for the new district.

Tsiamalili said the Police Department want to increase their fleets around the country to 600 to enable policemen and women to enforce law and do away with hire cars which is a costly exercise.

He urged the people to work together and start disciplining themselves in their homes and not to depend on police officers to enforce discipline.

Tsiamalili also caution the police officers to look after the vehicles, houses, firearms and other properties as their carelessness has resulted in the department spending more money.

Wau Waria MP Marsh Narewec thanked the Marape-Rosso Government for their support in the district and said, law and order is a huge issue in the country which needs collaboration from all sectors to improve it.

He thanked the Police Minister who applied some strategic solutions to law and order in the country.

MP Narewec said for his district, they must have good systems in place to make the district great again.

He said his District Development Authority’s first priority is law and order before other things come in.