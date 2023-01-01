TEAM PNG FUNDRAISING THROUGH PRIME MINISTER’S CORPORATE GOLF CHALLENGE

Registration is now open for the Prime Minister’s 2023 Corporate Golf Challenge to be staged in Lae on the 7th of July and in Port Moresby on the 22nd of September.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee is calling on organizations from both the public and private sector to register teams to support the Team PNG fundraising event. All funds raised will go towards Team PNG’s participation at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands in November 2023.

Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Secretary General Auvita Rapilla is encouraging the business community in Lae and Port Moresby, and also around the country to come on board and support Team PNG by registering teams to participate in this worthwhile event.

“Our motto is to believe, excel and inspire generations to be involved in, as well as excel in sports. With registrations now open, we welcome all organizations to take part and support our national team, Team PNG as we aim to inspire young Papua New Guineans who will be following the journey of our elite athletes at these upcoming games” Rapilla said.

The Chairman of Fundraising Committee Michael Henao also acknowledged the event’s major sponsor The National and supporting sponsors like Ela Motors, Theodist, Brian Bell Group, Trophy Haus, SP Brewery, CocaCola Euro Pacific and the Media Partners.

“As partners of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, you are important stakeholders that provide significant support to achieve the goals and objectives of Team PNG” Henao said.