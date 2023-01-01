COMMANDER’S CUP LAUNCHED

By Bradley Mariori

PNG Defense Force Commander, Major General Mark Goina has officially opened the annual PNGDF Commander’s Cup Rugby Tournament in Lae during the weekend.



The games will run from July 12th to the 20th and will feature PNGDF teams from Manus, Wewak, Port Moresby, Central and Lae.



Speaking during the official opening, Major General Goina said, he is happy that females are now part of the games, unlike before.



He said, the games has been gaining support each year and thanked all sponsors who have come in this year to support the games.



The games will be played at Scrum Oval, Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium and Igam Barracks field.

Major General Goina urged PNGDF personnel who will be attending the games to always show leadership, discipline and good behaviour while carrying out and participating in these games.

He said,”this tournament will bring the Defense Force closer and he is very grateful for the rugby facility in Morobe who will be hosting the games especially the Scrum Oval and Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium. “



According to Major General Goina, the games will lead up to Remembrance Day and will end with a Golf Tournament.