January 1, 2020

Health News

Pom Gen Hosts Special Festive Concert

by EMTV Online332

A special festive concert was held last week Tuesday for children who are unwell and spending Christmas and New Year holidays at the Port Moresby General hospital.

The concert featured performances by PNG music talents including the Masterpiece Band of PNG, choir groups and vocalist Didi Maru.

The event was hosted by Remington Technology and Next of Kin PNG in partnership with the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Representative from Port Moresby General Hospital Leah Omae says it’s been the first time for an event like this to happen for the hospital.

“ This is the first time we’ve had an event like this that has not only lifted the spirits of our children but our sponsors , staff and everyone who attended” she said.

A representative from Next of Kin PNG Nicole Jeune also said they were happy to be a co-sponsor by bringing the festive season cheer to all those that could not spend it at home with their families

“We were excited to see children laughing and smiling and thoroughly enjoying the event” she said.

Remington Technology who was the host and major sponsor to the event commended organizations and individuals who came in as sponsors for the event.

General Manager Justin Kieseker said their involvement was voluntary as an act of good will for the community.

Mr Kieseker said  “ A small gesture like this really means a lot to those children and their families who are spending their holidays sick and away from home”.

Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby

