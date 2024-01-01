TEACHERS ACCOMMODATION IS AN ONGOING ISSUES

By: Sharon Engnui

Education Minister when emphasizing on teacher’s accommodations triggered mixed rowdy reactions from the Teachers during the National Capital District’s teacher’s dedication service hosted at the Sir John Guise Indoor complex yesterday ( Monday 22nd of January 2024) .

Teachers’ accommodation has been one of the long standing issues for most of these Teachers for many years now.

During the dedication service, when the education Minister indicated that teacher’s accommodation will be captured in the Education reform for the next 50 years, a sparked disgruntle reaction came from the teachers in the nation’s Capital.

For Teachers in the Nation’s Capital, it was challenging to cope with the High rentals payment with limited space that’s not suitable for many to relax and prepare and plan the lessons for each schooling days.

EMTV caught up with two teachers and they have shared their opinion regarding the teacher’s accommodation in NCD.

Benson Nawe strongly emphasised that the government should look into addressing the teacher’s accommodation issues and point out one of the solutions for consideration.

“The little money earned is used to pay rentals rooms at K200 –K300 and when we want to budget for our family is difficult “said Mr Nawe.

Mr. Nawe said accommodations have to be covered in the teacher’s salary package; if this is not done then accommodation has to be provided for teachers.

“Build more teachers’ houses close to the schools so we attend to class on time and we don’t have to waste time to hop on buses to get to class on time” said Mr. Nawe

Leo Thomas echoed the same sentiment highlighting on the importance of teachers welfare that is crucial for quality education outcome.

“They have mentioned that in 50 years’ time they will give accommodation to teachers, they should think of building accommodations now for the benefits of all teachers going forward” said Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Thomas said housing for teachers has been an ongoing issues and it’s not easy living in the settlements.

“Teacher’s need to be properly accommodated to be well prepared for each day of lessons, that they will need to impart to the students “said Mr. Thomas