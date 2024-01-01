TELEFOMIN PEOPLE ENCOURAGED TO BE INVOLVED IN AGRICULTURE

By Jim John

Labour Minister and member for Rai Coast Kessy Sawang have commended the students in Telefomin district and Oksapmin Local Level Government in West Sepik Province for maintaining good academic performances every year.

Despite the remote location, geographical challenges and lack of proper education facilities, the students have been doing well particularly in their exam results.

She has encouraged students to prioritize education for better future saying the new road reaching Telefomin district will enable the respective schools to build proper classrooms for conducive learning environment.

Speaking during the road opening at the Urapmin village last Friday, students were also urged to be involved in different agricultural activities that will generate an income to support their school fees and other needs.

“Road is connected to your village so partake in agricultural activities so you can sell fresh produce to buy your needs and wants. Different farming will attract business houses, development partners and the government to chip in more money for services in the district” she said.

In recent years, locals have been involving in vanilla farming, coffee, taro, fresh vegetables such as cabbage, spring onions, avocado among others but lack of market and road have been the major hindrance to sell the fresh produce.

However, with the new road opened in Telefomin, famers will sell their fresh produce in Western Province.

“This road is for you to participate in agriculture so that money can be used to change your district. The government has delivered for rural people to be involved in economic activity.” said Minister Kessy Sawang.

The new road opened has reduced travel times, saved cost for the people and importantly provide access to markets in Tabubil, Ningerum and Kiunga in North Fly District.