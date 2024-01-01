TOP YEAR 12 STUDENTS AWARDED AT PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL

­By Claire Mauta

The Paradise College School three top performing students placed on first, second and third in the country following the 2023 Grade 12 National Examination results were awarded a vehicle each.

Whilst student within the top 100 category were awarded a laptop each.

Year 12 students of Paradise High school were called in yesterday to be presented with gifts of placing in the top three and top 100 students.

History has been made for Paradise High school as the top three who topped the grade 12 National Examinations was from Paradise High schoolout of the thirty-two thousand.

Placing first was Tevita Moala, second David Pagun and third Sheina Magdua who’ve all got selected to attend tertiary institutions this year.

Tevita and David got selected to study at the University of Papua New Guinea and Sheina got selected to study at Divine Word University.

After presenting of the latops to the top 100 students and vehicles to the top 3 students, 1st place in the country Tevita Moala went on to share how he felt when learning of his placing.

Tevita said, “he was flabbergasted and shocked that he accomplished one of his goals he set back in Grade 10 that he would you the country in Grade 12.

He went to say, “he was really helped by the school because they instilled in me a culture of studying.”

“I am thankful for my parents, friends and my big brother for helping me in whatever I needed and for always making sure I was able to do my work even thought I didn’t want to countless times. I am just thankful and grateful for accomplishing my goal,” said Tevita.

The top 100 students of Paradise College were in 9th place Jemimah Relhang, 12th place Taishin Miok, 13th place Henry Aufa, 25th place Isabellah Barrie, 30th Joshua Kitur, 32nd Haydn Lamang, 35th Terence Akuru, 36th Sophia Kugam, 39th place Jonathan Kwiwa, 40th place Dianne Kakaraya 54th place Julius Mauta, 55th Nathaniel Douglas, 61st Nuel Elumba, 64th place Vlaire Tamari, 77th place Adrianah Wambak, 80th place Trish Tamarua,83rd place Sean Hillary and 89th place Rahab Warren.