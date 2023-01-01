STUDENTS AND PARENTS ENCOURGED TO USE TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE READING.

Kopkop College School last week came abuzz celebrating the National Book Week under the theme, “Click on a Book, Pick up a Book, Read.”

Speaking at the opening of the Book Week last Tuesday was, Kopkop College Primary School Principal Mr. Satchell Ben encouraged students to take reading seriously.

He pointed out that over the recent years there has been a decline in children picking up a book outside of school and reading.

“Some parents fear the increased technology has gotten in the way of children’s traditional love for reading,” he said.

“However we can actually use this technology to capture the interest that you children have in a tablet or a mobile phone to access literature,” Mr. Ben added with assurance.

“Starting from this week and onwards take advantage of the technology that you have and click on a book, pick up a book and read, do that and make it a lifelong habit,” he encouraged.

Similar sentiments were shared by the 2023 Book Week Committee and Primary school teacher with the Kopkop College School, Ms. Pauline Kankonaru.

“Anyone can get access to hundreds of books through their smart phones, especially young generations, so instead of TikTok, click on a book, pick up a book and read,” she stressed.

She feels Book Week is too short and should instead be extended to two weeks.

“PNG needs to be open-minded about the importance of books and reading. We need to educate the younger generations to love books and enjoy reading more.” she said.

Ms. Kankonaru feels that this year’s the theme speaks to the younger generation whose lives are being taken over by technology.