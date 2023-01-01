By Samuel Raitano

Mt Giluwe, the second highest mountain in Papua New Guinea is a sleeping giant in terms of eco-tourism.

This was expressed by a local tourism company, Mt Giluwe Ecotourism Services based at Tambul Nebilyer District in Western Highlands Province.

The Managing Director of Mt Giluwe Ecotourism Services, Edward Tama, his head tour guide Stanley Norea at Mt Hagen and their team recently to took three foreign tourists to Tambul.

Their visit was to climb Mt Giluwe, but first they had to drop off at remote Malke village where the track starts.

Stanley Norea the head tour guide while welcoming the tourists said Malke was a peaceful and safe place for them.

He added that apart from taking tourists up the mountain, the community also hold traditional welcome ceremonies and showcase some of their traditional cultures like “Tanim Het” or traditional courting ritual.

Norea affirmed that the statistics of tourists visiting Mt Giluwe had increased this year, and this means proper attention should be given to tourism.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Mt Giluwe Ecotourism Services Edward Tama said his organization was founded to boost tourism sector and to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

It is understood that no roads expeditions, a tour operator in Melbourne, Australia connected the tourists with Mt Giluwe Ecotourism Services.

Tama explained that Western Highlands Province had no mineral resources, except for its potential in business, agriculture and eco-tourism which he was trying to promote but needs support from the government and relevant stakeholders like Tourism Promotions Authority.

He said Tambul is also known for fresh garden produce that filled Mt Hagen Market.

The positive impact is to prevent youths to migrate to urban centres looking for income making opportunities, when they can stay in the village and assist in building the country’s economy.

When asked what he wished for, this is what he said.

Meanwhile the local community have been voluntarily assisting at times to keep the project going.