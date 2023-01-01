ERAP PRIMARY SCHOOL OPEN CALL FOR SUPPORT

By Bradley Mariori

Erap Primary School Infrastructure Development Committee in Huon Gulf, Morobe Province, is making an open call to the school’s former students, business houses and kindhearted individuals to help support the school build more infrastructures.

The committee was recently appointed to help the school raise funds to build more school buildings to cater the unexpected growing number of students.

Committee chairlady Ruddy Artango said this committee was appointed to help the school build more building infrastructures.

She said the school is already facing the impact of population growth through people migration for settlements and job opportunities along Nadzab and Erap areas due to the developments taking place.

She added that they opened a Trust Account called Erap Primary School Infrastructure Development and delegated tasks to respective committee members to work on raising funds.

Artango said the school already initiated a first fundraising event with parents on exchange basket and raised K7, 300. 00. The funding is now in the trust account as they are working on organising other fundraising activities.

The committee is also looking at hosting cooperate dinners, live gigs and sporting tournaments to raise funds and are also looking forward on hosting the school’s 50th anniversary this year where funds from the event will go towards supporting the worthy cause.

Their first plan now is to build an eight in one double story classroom and their aim now is to raise K500, 0000 through fundraising activities.

The family members of late Sir Tom Leahy who once owned Markham Farm and was instrumental in establishing the school announced their pledges to support the school. Late Sir Tom’s eldest son Peter made a pledge of K5, 000. 00 to support the school.