STRONG WIND AND RAINFALL CONTINUES IN WESTERN

By Jim John

Western Province has been experiencing strong wind and heavy rainfall since the beginning of this month.

This resulted in the flooding of Fly River along with feeder rivers, lakes and swamps.

Locals in Daru, South Fly District and island villages within the district confirmed strong winds have been occurring in the island causing rough seas.

No major casualties have been reported as yet to this regard in the district.

Delta Fly and Middle Fly Districts have also been experiencing similar situations.

The people residing along the Fly River and surrounding island villages have been urged to take precautions at this time.

In Kiunga, Ningerum and Tabubil, North Fly District, people are continuing to experience strong winds and rainfall.

Residents in low land areas have seen their gardens and lands flooded but have not reported as yet any major damages.

As it continues, the people of Western have been urged to heed weather warnings and take extra precautions at this time to avoid any deaths the nature may cause.