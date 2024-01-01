SURVIVORS REPATRIATED

The Department of Foreign Affairs rescue efforts with the National Maritime Safety Authority and National Disaster Office in collaboration with the Bougainville Disaster & Emergency Directorate, National Disaster Centre (NDC), and National Coordination Office of Bougainville Affairs (NCOBA), announced the successful repatriation of the six survivors of a sea voyage mishap, out of Tarawa, Kiribati whom where brought into Port Moresby.

The survivors arrived in the country with the close assistance of the Foreign Affairs Consular Branch team at the Port Moresby International Jackson Airport.

The survivors, who were adrift at sea on a 23-foot banana boat for 31 days were found at sea, in Kiribati waters, on Monday February 26.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko, expressed utmost appreciation to the Chinese Government through its Embassy in Port Moresby, the Government of Kiribati, the Fiji High Commission in Port Moresby amongst others and its overseas mission in Suva, Fiji for the joint efforts in ensuring the safe arrival of the survivors in the country.

The Lometo fishing vessel discovered the missing boat in the waters of Kiribati. The boat, which had departed Lihir Island bound for Buka, had run out of fuel, causing it to drift for over a month.

Out of the eight passengers that travelled out from Anir Island, Nason Koesana (48), Stanis Logan (41), Bensley Kaskas (35), Max Ben (9), Raynard Raiasok (25) and Liddy Birigin Kenehata (25) were rescued.

The survivors are currently in Port Moresby undergoing humanitarian assistance in medical checks, care and trauma counselling, spiritual support, and also awaiting interview by the NCD Homicide team.