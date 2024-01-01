EAST SEPIK PROVINCIAL HEALTH AUTHORITY(ESPHA) COMMEMORATES WORLD TUBERCULOSIS (TB) DAY AT WEWAK TOWN.

By Thelma Allingham

Celebrated worldwide on the 24th of March annually, World TB Day for this year 2024 under the Theme “Yes we can END TB”, ESPHA took to the streets of Wewak town today to commemorate the day and make public awareness on the free TB Programs available at ESPHA.

Outlining the importance of early detection and treatment of TB in Adults, Dr. Rodney Kamus said it is crucial for everyone to get tested for TB and know their health status.

Dr. Kamus urged the public to be vigilant in the fight against Tuberculosis and help each other help the Provincial Health Authority in advocating and educating others that TB treatment and Programs at East Sepik Provincial Hospital is free and accessible to everyone.

Dr. Andree Zamunu emphasized that children showing signs and symptoms of Tuberculosis at early stages should not be overlooked.

He said alot of men,women and children are dying because most times families rather seek help from outside practices than from health care providers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ESPHA Mathew Kaluvia presented an overall report of TB in East Sepik since 2017 and the approach ESPHA is taking towards reducing and ending TB in the province.

CEO Kaluvia highlighted that East Sepik is among the top ten Provinces in the country that has the highest rate of TB and he thankful for the National Health Department, East Sepik Provincial Government and East Sepik Provincial Health Authority in making TB a matter of concern and supporting the current ongoing awareness program.

Kaluvia said ESPHA is currently training 30 Village Health Assistants (VHAs) who will help ESPHA in their ward areas as contact points for Patients diagnosed with TB.

Program Vehicles were also presented to TB Programs to help roll out of the awareness Programs throughout the province said Kaluvia.

The celebration ended on a high note with Drama Acts and Live Music Band Performances to signify the World TB Day Celebrations.