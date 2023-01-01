STAKEHOLDERS MEET WITH NCD GOVERNOR

All Stake holders around Boroko in the Nation’s Capital met last Friday with Governor Powes Parkop, to work on Transforming Boroko precinct.

Also present was NCD’s Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika and Governor Parkop with his team.

The purpose of the meeting was in regards to the transformation of Boroko to make it a safer place, for everyone to move around and also for business houses to operate freely.

This is part of NCD plans to make Port Moresby a safer place.

Governor Parkop said, “every good thing happened at Boroko in the past but over a period of time it has gone backwards, and for me as a governor of the capital city it is a great concern not only in my personal journey but also for the city.”

He assured, they will fix Boroko and renew the heart of the city and that is the reason why they have come up with the idea of transforming Boroko.

He asked the stakeholders to work with NCDC so that this transformation can proceed on.

Governor Parkop said, his team has been working on this for the last ten years and are still working to achieve the plans they have for the city.

There were also presentations made by few of the NCDC team on the plans they have to transform Boroko.

The Director for Amazing Port Moresby Fazilah Bazari shared some of the plans they have on how to goabout in transforming Boroko.

Feedbacks were also given by the stakeholders to Governor Parkop and the team. They said they will work closely with NCDC to help achieve this plan.