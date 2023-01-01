SAMARAI PRIMARY SCHOOL 70TH ANNIVERSARY

Samarai is an historical island and former administrative capital in Milne Bay Province.

Not only does this small island hold fond colonial memories, it still has infrastructures that date back to the early 1900s.

Although mostly isolated today, inhabitants and surrounding island communities still send their children to Samarai to receive primary education.

The concept of celebrating the school’s 70th anniversary was first suggested to the school board in 2020 by Ward 1 councilor, Anthony Kupana.

Discussions began surrounding historical records of the school by former residents and ex-students of the school.

It all began as an interest to find out about the school’s history which formed the idea of celebrating the school’s establishment and service.

More research led to the involvement of expatriates who once lived on the island, as well as locals who excitedly began this dialogue through Facebook.

After so many discussions and discoveries regarding the school, last year (2022), the school board confirmed the official date of the school’s recognition as 6th of June,1953, but record shows the school could date back as early as 1907.

At this stage, the school has been a consistent performer in achievements within Milne Bay Province. Maintaining a close touch with the top 10 performing schools within Milne Bay as well as maintaining its position as number 1 school in the Samarai Murua District.

However, according to Ward 1 Councilor Anthony Kupana, the current physical status of the school requires intervention. Nearly 40% of the school’s population has to travel by banana boat every day, sometimes braving rains, strong winds and rough seas just to cross over to attend school. He said, “there was an old house, built in the colonial era, which as recent as 2015 was used as a boarding house, but was abandoned after authorities declared it condemned and a hazard to the school children.”

In addition to the school’s needs, classrooms are in need of repairs, teaching materials are needed as well as more books to fill up the library.

The Grade 8 building, which also houses the school library, was refurbished last year after BSP stepped in to assist.

Thus, the school’s committee and community members hope, the 70th anniversary is a plea to former students to contribute to assist the dream to rebuild the deteriorating conditions of Samarai Primary School.

Former students within the country and abroad are all invited to attend this celebration to inspire and motivate the kids, as well as give back to the school that raised them up.

A special account will be opened for donations for this course, especially for those who will not be attending this celebration.