OK TEDI APPOINTS INTERIM CEO

The Board of Directors for OK Tedi Mining Limited have appointed Kedi IIimbit as the acting Chief Executive Officer for the company last week.

This appointment was made in accordance with Mr IIimbit’s current position as a deputy CEO and General Manager Community and Operations support.

After the resignation of the Former Managing Director of the OK Tedi Mine Muje Werror, in early December 2022, Mark Thompson has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the company.

He was the acting CEO for the last three months until last week a formal announcement was made by the OK Tedi Board of Directors on the appointment of the interim CEO, Kedi IIimbit.

OK Tedi Mining Limited’s Board Chairman Jeffrey Lones, thanked Thompson for ensuring continuity and stability during the period of time when he was looking after the office.

Meanwhile the company’s search to fill the vacant position of the Managing Director and CEO continues and a selection is anticipated in the second quarter of this year.