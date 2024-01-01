ST. JOHN AMBULANCE VANDALIZED IN LAE

By Gladys Kila

Pictured: Ambulance vehicle vandalized

An Ambulance vehicle of the St John Ambulance in Lae was vandalized over the weekend where vital equipment’s including an automated external deliberator and personal belongings of paramedics were stolen.

This took place when unidentified individuals broke into the ambulance while it was parked at the Lae main market area.

Momase Regional Commander Anderson Poumb condemned this act, stating this act not only undermines the crucial services provided to the community but also endangers lives.

Poumb said, an awareness program aimed at fostering community cooperation was recently held and completed however it is disheartening to witness such behaviour.

He stated that the St John officers work tirelessly to serve the people in Lae, often facing challenging situation, the least that the community can do is provide a safe space for St Johns carry out their duty.

Despite this, St John Ambulance remains committed to their mission of providing emergency medical care to those in need.

St John now calls upon the community to stand with them against such acts of vandalism and theft which threatens the safety and wellbeing of everyone.

A police report has been filed in Lae regarding the incident. The total estimated cost of the stolen equipment and items is approximately K21, 000.