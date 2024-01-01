JAPANESE EMERGENCY RELIEF ASSISTANCE TO PNG.

Pictured: (L-R) Chief Representative of JICA PNG Office, Mr. Matsuoka Hideaki, Acting Director of National Disaster Centre (NDC) Mr. Laso Mana, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to PNG. H.E. Watanabe Nobuyuki.

Japanese emergency relief goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were recently handed over to the Government in response to the natural calamities experienced in the country.

This is the first delivery of emergency relief goods by the Japanese Government that had arrived at the Jacksons International Airport yesterday afternoon where the handover took place, between the Chief Representative of JICA PNG Office, Mr. Matsuoka Hideaki, and Acting Director of National Disaster Centre (NDC) Mr. Laso Mana, witnessed on by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to PNG. H.E. Watanabe Nobuyuki.

Ambassador Nobuyuki expressed that this is the support given by the people of Japan to Papua New Guinea as a show of support to the country in time of need.

The emergency relief goods include 95 tents, 570 blankets, 10 plastic sheets, 570 sleeping pads, 8 water purifiers, and 400 portable jerry cans in response to the disasters.

A second delivery of the total donation is expected tomorrow.

Receiving the non-food item donation on behalf of the PNG Government, Acting Director of National Disaster Centre (NDC) Mr. Laso Mana, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

“The National Disaster Center with its dedication to serving our nation in time of disaster, will meticulously execute the distribution of these supplies to the affected provinces in alignment with our well-thought-out-distribution plan”, he said.

The occasion was sealed by the signing of the letter of delivery and acceptance by the Chief Representative of JICA PNG Office, Mr. Matsuoka Hideaki, and Acting Director of National Disaster Centre (NDC) Mr. Laso Mana.