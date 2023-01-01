SPECIALIST SAYS GENDER BASED VIOLENCE RATE IN PNG IS HIGHER THAN THE GLOBAL AVERAGE

By Esther Gahane

A Papua New Guinea Demographic and Health Survey conducted from 2016-2018 showed that 63% of women in PNG have experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence from their current or former husband in their lifetime, 54% have experienced physical violence, 51% have experienced emotional violence and 29% have experienced sexual violence.

Gender Based Violence (GBV) Programme Specialist under United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Deviyani Dixit said that the rate for those who had experience sexual violence in PNG is four times higher than the global average which is 7%.

Dixit confirmed that the main perpetrators of sexual violence against women in PNG are current or former husbands and boyfriends.

She also stressed that there are cases where fathers and brothers are also abusing their biological daughters or sisters in silence, expressing that it was tragic that not a random stranger, but someone from their own homes are also abusing them.

UNFPA is working in partnership with the Government, its fellow UN agencies, civil society organizations, church partners and many other actors to address this issue.

The Specialist under UNFPA further elaborated that the root cause of the high rate of Gender Based Violence in Papua New Guinea is gender inequality, harmful cultural practice and power dynamic.

Dixit said it will take long term investments to end GBV in PNG, therefore a collaborative effort is needed from all levels of society.

“Gender-based violence demands action from all levels of society,” she said.

Girls and women are encouraged to reach out to family support centers when they are sexually abused.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is working with health care providers to support survivors to access services and support.