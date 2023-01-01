US HOMELAND SECURITY TRAINS PNG LAW ENFORCEMENT

By Louis Maingu

With the use and development of technology facilitating the growth of Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), it is important to develop, utilize, and advance basic law enforcement strategies to combat the ever-changing crime structure.

As means to ensure this the Homeland Security Investigation from the United States have conducted a one week training to offer law enforcement entities in PNG the opportunity to learn and discuss new metrologies within the cyber and technology realm of law enforcement.

Twenty-three Royal Guinea constabulary officers from different divisions and sections, with three PNG customs officers have been selected and were trained by the US homeland security investigations in Port Moresby.

According to the Homeland Security Investigations the goals of this training is to support partner nation’s law enforcement and justice sector capacity building.

It also promotes Transnational Investigations and collaboration, and build linkages between US law enforcement entities and foreign law enforcement in participating countries.