SP BREWERY OPENED WASTEWATER PLANT

SP Brewery commissioned a significant facility yesterday to minimize ecological footprint after three years of planning and execution.

The new wastewater treatment plant was equipped with cutting-edge technology; the plant efficiently processes and purifies the brewery’s wastewater, ensuring that only clean water is returned to the environment. This process aligns with the brewery’s overarching mission to balance its production processes with the preservation of natural resources.

SP Brewery Managing Director Ed Weggemans emphasized the brewery’s ongoing commitment to sustainable practices.

“Our investment in this wastewater treatment plant demonstrates our belief that businesses must take proactive steps to protect our planet,” Weggemans said.

“This innovative facility underscores the brewery’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility to minimize our ecological footprint in perfect alignment with one of SP Brewery’s core values of CARE for People and Planet.

“One of the primary functions of a wastewater treatment plant is the ability to remove pollutants from wastewater before it is released into the sewage system. By treating wastewater, harmful elements are removed or reduced to safe levels, minimizing health risks and ecological damage.”

A similar sentiment was shared by the first Secretary David Motsi to the Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Simo Kilepa.

“Embracing cleaner production is continuously advocated for all manufacturing industries as part of the environment management plan in order not only to reduce water consumption but also carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, gas emissions and possible climate change due to these emissions.”

Secretary Motsi commended SP Brewery for demonstrating commitment by starting with new brewing technology within the existing manufacturing plant with efficient energy consumption, reduction in odor emissions, efficient water consumption and now the reuse of treated wastewater.

Mr Motsi urges other industries to follow the benchmark set by the SP Brewery for safe and sustainable future of Papua New Guinea.