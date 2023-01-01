STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN TARI AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION ACKNOWLEDGED

This week, Hela Province witnessed the commissioning of a state-of-the-art new Tari airport facility which was built at the cost of K79.24 million.

Prime Minister James Marape acknowledged the stakeholders involved in the funding and construction of the new airport facility including the Minister for Transport & Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt and the department he leads, the Hela Provincial Government, the contractor, as well as the former governments of Somare and O’Neill for initiating and carrying through the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (Tranche 1) under which the terminal was funded.

“It is now possible for our people of Hela to travel to Port Moresby, Australia or elsewhere for work, study or to visit families,” said PM Marape.

“I sincerely appreciate Minister Schnaubelt for finally giving an entirely new airport terminal for Hela Province, after what has been a long wait.

“I thank the two hardworking departmental heads – Secretary for Transport, Mr Roy Mumu, and Managing-Director of National Airports Corporation Mr Joseph Kintau for progressing this project.

“I am also grateful of Hela Governor Philip Undialu’s leadership. He stood firm to support the National Government’s work in his province by getting his provincial government to continue funding where there was a shortfall in funding.

“I also acknowledge and thank contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Ganzu Mechanised Construction Engineering Co. Ltd, for all their efforts.”

Prime Minister said Hela is also an important province for the country as it hosts significant national projects in Hides Gas and PNG LNG, but has been needing restoration in its airport facilities since the airport started operating from an airstrip. Having an upgraded terminal and facilities means a much better connection and movement for people and cargo into and out of the province.