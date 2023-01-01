PRIME MINISTER MARAPE SET TO OPEN EMBASSY IN JERUSALEM

Prime Minister James Marape is set to visit the Capital city of Israel, Jerusalem next week to open the newly established PNG embassy office.

This new embassy in Jerusalem will strengthen the relationship between Israel and Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Marape aims to leverage the occasion to secure Israeli support for large-scale agricultural initiatives, hydro and solar energy projects, information communication technology, fisheries, higher education, and security cooperation.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Marape will hold discussions with business community in Israel focusing on downstream processing to add value to the nation’s abundant renewable and non-renewable resources.

Selected senior ministers and government officials in the areas of trade and investment, energy and agriculture will accompany the Prime Minister to Israel on the 4th to the 6th of September 2023.