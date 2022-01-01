Skel Rice Agarobe 9s deferred

Central Dabaris Skel Rice nines challenge has been for the third deferred amid directives by the National Control Centre with banning of all major gatherings throughout the country of more than 100 persons until March 1ST 2022.

This is according to a statement by Central Dabaris Program Coordinator, Indy Verena.

“The Decision was made following a meeting with the zone coordinators on Friday. The tournament has been deferred to February 28th to March 4th while registrations are set to close on the 4th of February 2022,” said Verena.

While the Central Dabaris Board has already submitted to the Niupela Pasin team to give a blanket approval on all its events for this year.

Registration is still open for Open Men, Women and School team divisions with Eleven Open Men’s and two school teams registered so far.

As the registrations fees stand at K900 for both the open Men and Women’s divisions and K500 for school team, this deferral also gives ample time for more teams to register.

The weeklong tournament will be held at Bava Park in Port Moresby with K20, 000 in cash prize held up for grabs.

The tournament is sponsored by Goodman fielder through the Skel rice brand and Central Province Governor, Robert Agarobe.