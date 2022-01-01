New Hegulim Road

The building of rural road links is vital for the future development of this country, the more access there is to services, the more a community is bound to thrive.

Yangoru Saussia MP Richard Maru recently announced the completion of the Hegulim road located in Yangoru-Saussia District, East Sepik Province.

The road work was completed on Thursday with the issuing of a certificate of completion on Friday.

Maru said people of Hegulim will not have to walk bush tracks anymore but will travel in comfort from their homes.

He said this is a significant road under the Yangoru Saussia District’s plan to build basic road networks and connect people.

Another road project is the missing link between Wihun Boinam and Makambu to Sangera.

Depending on weather, Maru said work is expected to be completed by the end of February.