SITUATION IN PORGERA HIGHLIGHTS BROADER SOCIAL ISSUES

Shadow Minister for Mining, James Donald has expressed his concern regarding the illegal mining situation in Porgera, however emphasized that the government and stakeholders need to recognize this as not only a security issue, but a humanitarian one as well.

Mr. Donald made these remarks after the government declared a military call-out to assist the Police with security operations in Porgera for the next six months to combat illegal miners in the special mining lease (SML) area.

“While I agree with the need to ensure greater protection of an important national asset like Porgera, we must also recognize why so many locals are risking their lives to take part in illegal mining activities. The government continuously told us that New Porgera was a good deal for Papua New Guineans, especially landowners. But yet we see the very landowners and locals who should be benefitting from this mine trespass and look for their own riches,” he said.

He expressed that maybe the landowner leaders are happy with the new terms, but obviously the people who they represent don’t see or realize these benefits and would rather partake in illegal mining.

“We must ask ourselves why thousands of men, women and children would risk their lives searching for gold and risking confrontation with armed security and police and natural hazards instead of other means of earning an income. There is an obvious lack of opportunity for other means of making a living in the area, and searching for gold is a broader representation of people searching for their livelihood.” The Shadow Minister for Mining said.

He added that the six-month call-out will cost millions of kina to fund logistics for the security personnel deployed to Porgera through plane tickets, hire cars, accommodation, and allowances.

He said the wider issue is that the government is readily prepared to draw down millions of kina to send armed soldiers to protect the mine, which may possibly lead to an increase in tensions with the locals, but when it comes to allocating millions of kina to build schools, health centers, and basic services, it becomes very difficult.

“The local people are participating in illegal activities simply because there are no other opportunities for them. We can criticise the hassle they are causing to the mines operation all we want, but when there are no other opportunities in the valley, of course they will take their chances digging for gold, and I hope the government has enough funds to support this security operation for six months, because as we know, if you’re asking our security personnel to risk their lives to protect the State but at the same time not looking after their wellbeing, they can easily walk off the job and initiate a ‘free-for-all’ situation,” Mr. Donald said.

He added that a security call-out is only a band aid solution and another reactionary measure taken by this confused government.

“After the six months expires and millions of kinas are used, who’s to say the locals won’t go back to illegal mining?” Donald stressed.

He further added that his recommendation is for the government to not only think of a security operation as the only solution but assess what the immediate needs of the people are and fund these socially beneficial projects to stimulate the local economy.

“For example, if the call-out is going to cost excess of K20 million, why can’t the government support K10 million in agricultural projects, and K10 million in educational activities instead? We are only delaying the issue for the time being and not fixing it,” he elaborated.