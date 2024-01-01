BODYBUILDER ASSISTED

By Claire Mauta

The National Bodybuilding championship will be held in Minj, Jiwaka province in June this year and a bodybuilder Zachery Miro received a timely assistance from his employer BNG Trading Limited (BNGTL) in preparation for the championship.

BNGTL Human Resource representative Susan Taurega presented K800.00 worth of supplements to assist Mr Miro in his preparations to take part in the national championship.

Mr Miro, a finalist in the 2023 National Championships held in Port Moresby said he was very thankful for the support by his employer.

“The supplements will last me till the national championships and I aim to perform well using the national titles as a launchpad for other bigger competitions in the region,” Mr Miro said.

Miro, who is an Executive Sales Officer with the company, said he is not only proud of his employer, but also grateful to the company who has assisted other sportsmen and women with such sponsorship support in the past.

And as a young person who also advocates for unemployed youth, he hopes he can be a role model to others by showing discipline in training and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“I encourage young people, especially those out of school and employment, to take up a sport such a bodybuilding and improve their lives as sports can also provide other opportunities and lead to a better quality of life,” Miro said.

Meanwhile the PNG Bodybuilding Federation executives were thankful for the support from BNGTL and encourages other business houses to assist in kind, especially with supplements, for rural based athletes which will greatly assist the athletes especially in representing PNG in international events.

Bodybuilding supplements are dietary supplements commonly used by those involved in bodybuilding, weightlifting, mixed martial arts and athletics for the purpose of facilitating an increase in lean body mass.