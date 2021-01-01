Sialum Cattle Project

Vice Minister for National Planning and Monitoring and Tewai-Siassi Open MP, Dr Kobby Bomareo continues to financially empower his people through sustainable agriculture and livestock initiatives.

A satisfied citizen, Charles Turi, acknowledged the work of Dr Kobby Bomareo in his remarks in the Livestock Projects HFSA WhatsApp Group.

Turi said the funding made available by the Tewai-Siassi District Development Authority (TSDDA) in exclusive partnership with the Livestock Development Corporation (LDC) is being utilized for the intended purposes.

Turi added that the vast grasslands of Sialum to Sio in the Tewai-Siassi Open Electorate of Morobe Province can be now properly developed with improved pastures and stock management and utilized for growing and maintenance of the cattle numbers in order to reduce the huge import bill on beef and beef products.

“So the establishment of a tannery is very important and to link with our MSME operators and later after production and quality control issues are addressed, the diversified tannery products can be sold to the high end luxury and duty free shopping lines.” said Turi.

Turi said further stated that the first market to be addressed will be to build capacity and to generate cash flow is to look at the live cattle market next in our neighboring country, Indonesia.