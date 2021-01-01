26.7 C
Poor implementation of policies affecting girls’ participation in education

by EMTV Online202

There is a need for realigning gender education policy to improve girls’ participation in education in PNG.

This is the view by PNG National Research Institute’s Research Fellow Jeremy Goro whilst discussing the challenges that hinder girls’ participation in education in PNG in his latest research paper:

Challenges that hinder girls’ participation in education in the country. Referencing from PNG NRI Spotlight Volume 14, Issue 16, Mr. Goro stated that though there are a number of policies and practices in place to support girls’ education, poor implementation of the policies is a hindrance.

“The government, through the Department of Education, should intervene by implementing the Education Sector Strategy Plan 2010-2030 in an effective manner to remove all barriers to girls’ education and reviewing selection from primary to secondary school or by setting a quota system for females and males to access education,” he said.

 Teacher training programs and practices need to shift to gender-friendly pedagogy, as one of Mr. Goro’s recommendations, including the implementation of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) in teachers training curriculum.

He added that funding should be increased to establish gender units in schools to improve retention of girls. Nonetheless, more research and awareness on the rights of girls to access education is required.

