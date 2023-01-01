By Thelma Allingham

The week long Sepik River Tournament held at Angoram District ended over the weekend, with the Peace Shalom Football Club Team from the Yuat LLG taking home the first price cash money with a Trophy.

A total of 25 Teams from all five LLGs in the Angoram District took part in this tournament.

Prizes were presented to the grand final winning teams for both volleyball and soccer codes.

Angoram District Sports Coordinator Nolen Gumaim said his aim is to engage youths in the district in sporting activities in attempts to minimize the law and Order issues in the district.

With the “New look Concept” initiated by youth leader Nolen Gumaim and his committee members, Gumaim is aiming to use sporting events to eradicate lawlessness in Angoram District.

The five-day event ended well with top 3 teams from both male and female divisions taking home cash prizes and trophies worth K35,000.00 sponsored by Angoram District MP Salio Waipo.