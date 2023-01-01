Agriculture Bougainville Breaking News Culture Education Fisheries Food Health Highlands International Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Politics Southern Tech Travel

PRIME MINISTER MARAPE ARRIVED IN ISRAEL TODAY

by Thomas Huliambari0406

Prime Minister James Marape and his delegation arrived in Tel Aviv this morning and were received by Israel government delegation.

This afternoon at 3pm to 4:30pm Prime Minister Marape met with Israeli Investment and Business Community and launches PNG-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

After that, Prime Minister Marape continues his discussions with business community and other potential Israeli investors at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

Tomorrow, (5th of September 2023), Prime Minister will be given a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and visits the Church of Holy Sepulcher.  Then proceed to visit the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre.

In the afternoon, he will meet with the Israel Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Eli Cohen.

At 5.30pm (local time) PM Marape will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the bilateral meeting at Mr Netanyahu’s Office.

Following the bilateral meeting, the PM departs for Jerusalem Technology Park to open the PNG Embassy. The new Embassy is expected to be opened at 6.45pm (local time) tomorrow.

Related posts

Mioks to Host Eagles

EMTV Online

Drop-dead beautiful: Japan undertakers tested on how to dress a corpse

Reuters

Scientists record biggest ever coral die-off on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Reuters
error: Content is protected !!