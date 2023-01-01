PRIME MINISTER MARAPE ARRIVED IN ISRAEL TODAY

Prime Minister James Marape and his delegation arrived in Tel Aviv this morning and were received by Israel government delegation.

This afternoon at 3pm to 4:30pm Prime Minister Marape met with Israeli Investment and Business Community and launches PNG-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

After that, Prime Minister Marape continues his discussions with business community and other potential Israeli investors at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

Tomorrow, (5th of September 2023), Prime Minister will be given a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and visits the Church of Holy Sepulcher. Then proceed to visit the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre.

In the afternoon, he will meet with the Israel Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Eli Cohen.

At 5.30pm (local time) PM Marape will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the bilateral meeting at Mr Netanyahu’s Office.

Following the bilateral meeting, the PM departs for Jerusalem Technology Park to open the PNG Embassy. The new Embassy is expected to be opened at 6.45pm (local time) tomorrow.