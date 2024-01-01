SUBMISSION MADE FOR FUNDING FOR FIVE IMPACT PROJECTS IN MADANG PROVINCE

Madang Provincial Member , Ramsey Pariwa presenting the submission for the 5 impact projects in Madang Province to the Planning Minister , Sir Ano Pala recently. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Madang Provincial member , Ramsey Pariwa has presented a submission to the Planning Minister Sir Ano Pala for the release of 20 million kina in Infrastructure Development Grant for 5 impact projects for the province.

The impact projects include;

Umerum Poeta – K3 million Poeta to Simbai – K3 million Sogram Josepthal Road – K 4million Yowor Bridge construction – K8 million Rural Electrification – 4 mile Junction to Erima Primary School – K 2 million

The submission contained certified scope of work by the Department of Works and the Provincial Finance Division.

In receiving the submission Sir Ano Palo, congratulated Provincial member , Pariwa for presenting a well-documented submission for the release of the funds.