SUBMISSION MADE FOR FUNDING FOR FIVE IMPACT PROJECTS IN MADANG PROVINCE

by Tamara Agavi0450

Madang Provincial Member , Ramsey Pariwa presenting the submission for the 5 impact projects in Madang Province to the Planning Minister , Sir Ano Pala recently. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Madang Provincial member , Ramsey Pariwa has presented a submission to the Planning Minister Sir Ano Pala for the release of 20 million kina in Infrastructure Development Grant for 5 impact projects for the province.
The impact projects include;

  1. Umerum Poeta – K3 million
  2. Poeta to Simbai – K3 million
  3. Sogram Josepthal Road – K 4million
  4. Yowor Bridge construction – K8 million
  5. Rural Electrification – 4 mile Junction to Erima Primary School – K 2 million

The submission contained certified scope of work by the Department of Works and the Provincial Finance Division.
In receiving the submission Sir Ano Palo, congratulated Provincial member , Pariwa for presenting a well-documented submission for the release of the funds.

