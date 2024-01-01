SECURITY PRESENCE IN NCD FOR FIRST 2024 PARLIAMENT SITTING.

By Louis Maingu

The first parliament sitting of 2024 has required heavy security presence from both, the police and Defense force to ensure the session ends without any disturbances from the public, as well as political rivals.

This was expressed by Acting NCD/Central Commander & ACP Peter Guiness.

The Acting Commander of National Capital District and central province police, who is also the assistant Commissioner of police, Northern command Peter Guinness, specified that the security personnel’s have been advised to control the traffic and movement of the people in certain areas around the city.

The national security personnel have been assigned to provide security to the prime minister and opposition leaders, in case of any security concern regarding the parliament sitting.

ACP Guinness strongly emphasized that the public has been urged to focus on their daily routines and let the event take its course.

He said the public were made aware to expect show of strength from the law enforcement during this time and onwards.