KACIFIC COMMSBOX ULTRA: LEADING THE WAY IN DISASTER RESPONSE IN THE ASIA – PACIFIC REGION

Located at the famously nicknamed the “Pacific Ring of Fire” Papua New Guinea is not new to natural disasters, climate changes that cause huge weight on the country’s already vulnerable state in terms of disaster response.

New to the country the CommsBox Ultra is a reinforced emergency communications system with satellite internet connectivity for disaster response teams in remote areas and is developed by Kacific Broadband Satellites.

Kacific Broadband Satellites is no stranger to the Asia – Pacific region, with the satellite operating company providing high-speed broadband internet service for the South East Asia and the Pacific Region.

Like all emergency and disaster situations, communication plays a pivotal part in disseminating and ensuring that fast, relatable emergency response is ensured to coordinate fast a response is garnered from the responsible disaster officers to the masses that are affected .

In these instances, many infrastructure and communication hardware will be affected, therefore causing a communication of emergency awareness and efficient flow of information to affected communities in times of disaster emergencies.

The new CommsBox Ultra comes with the latest in emergency response adaptability with three innovative detachable modules, including the antenna module, the electrical component module and a dedicated wheel component.

These modules on the new CommsBox Ultra ensures that disaster prone areas in the “ Pacific Ring of Fire “ region and countries that border the region have a back -up plan during emergencies.

At a single press of a button the CommsBox Ultra transforms into a state of the art WiFi access point that allows emergency relief teams to broadcast time efficient information to relief operations. With a maximum speed of 55 Mbps and prioritised connections it ensures uninterrupted communication that is time conscious during emergency.

The easy to use design employs efficiency and flexibility by making the movement and the logistics of its various compartments easy to move , which in turn makes it more portable , which then enables deployment and repositioning in disaster times efficient.

Each Kacific CommsBox Ultra includes: A shock-resistant, fire and water-resistant transportable container, 65cm auto-pointing antenna, Preconfigured modem and satellite electronics, Solar-power panels, External battery charger and User tablet

In emergencies and disaster situations, communication is crucial to ensuring an efficient and coordinated response. However, ground infrastructure is often damaged or does not offer sufficient coverage, leaving operations and people, vulnerable.