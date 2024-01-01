ROAD TRAFFIC AUTHORITY LAUNCHED IT SYSTEM

By Esther Gahane

Road Traffic Authority (RTA) launched a new IT System today that is intended to be a modernized system for vehicle registration and driver licensing, commencing in NCD and to be rolled out throughout the country.

Preparations for this IT system commenced in 2020 with support from Technological Digital Group under an MOU signed between RTA and the Land Transport Authority in 2016.

This Road Transport Management system is cloud based and hosted by DataCo PNG, so the technical IT support is available within the country to sustain the system.

Chief Executive Officer of RTA Nelson Terema said this is an achievement with less resources that will address a lot of issues.

This system is also intended to have the data of the vehicle population and Driver’s license holders in PNG.

Vehicles registration and driver licensing will now be performed by RTA and consultation with MVIL will be undertaken during an initial 3 months period to ensure the public is made aware of the changes.

When launching the new system, Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt announced that RTA will also undertake awareness during the 3months period as well as enforcement of road traffic rules and regulations to address the issue of unregistered vehicles and unlicensed drivers on the road.

Meanwhile Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt has tasked the Board and Management of Road Traffic Authority to take ownership and responsibility to ensure that the new IT system is sustainable through restocking driver licensing cards and vehicle registration labels.

Minister Schnaubelt challenged the RTA staff to follow the formal procedures when issuing driver’s license.

He also calls on RTA management to take further actions during car accidents through investigations.

The minister also challenged the public to work in partnership with RTA and to take responsibility by complying with the Traffic rules and regulations to ensure public roads are safe.