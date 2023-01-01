ROSSO ATTEND 78TH UNGA DEBATE

For the first time, the Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly high level general debate in USA on behalf of the Prime Minister James Marape this week.

The debate began on Monday 18th and will end on Saturday, the 23rd of September 2023.

Leaders from around the world convened to debate on eight meetings including Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) summit, Financing for Development, Climate Ambition Summit, Summit of the Future, Ministerial preparatory meeting, the three health related meetings on TB and the nuclear weapons free world.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso will deliver country’s statement on the 23rd of September. He said it is important that Papua New Guinea must remain constructively engaged at this annual multilateral forum.

“This is an ideal opportunity not only to share with the world the country’s development progress and challenges, particularly at a time the country and the world are facing multiple and intersecting development and security challenges such as the aftermath of the Covid 19 pandemic, climate crisis, geopolitical conflicts and tensions, but also to further strengthen existing development partnerships and forge new ones to support the country’s development priorities and vision as provided by the Medium Term Development IV and Vision 2050,” Rosso said.

During the opening session of the SDG yesterday Deputy Prime Minister highlighted initiatives of the current government to achieve SDGs such as connect PNG infrastructure program, Special Economic Zone to attract investment and downstream processing, housing project and the path towards digital government.

Mr Rosso also took time to thank the development partners for their support and assistance in developing Papua New Guinea.