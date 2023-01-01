Breaking News Highlands Life News News Bulletin

NATIONAL MEN’S RETREAT

by Thomas Huliambari0198

The PNG Bible Church annual national men’s retreat camp held recently in Mendi, Southern Highlands Province was a success as many turned up and change their lives to follow God.

Those that gathered were mainly men from the ages of 16 and above who came from different provinces to attend the retreat.

The Chairman of the PNG Bible Church, National Men’s Ministry, Danny Kepi expressed that the event is for a worthy cause and hope more men can join next year with the program set to take place in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province. 

