IAROWARI AGRO-TECHNICAL SCHOOL RECEIVED SUPPORT FOR INFRASTRUCURE DEVELOPMENT

As reported by media early this year, Iarowari Agro-Technical Secondary School in Sogeri, Central Province has deteriorating infrastructures which has affected the student’s welfare and learning.

During the school’s Grades 10 and 12 graduation ceremony held yesterday, Prime Minister James Marape announced that the government will support the school with K2.5 million for infrastructure development.

Prime Minister emphasized on the school’s unique position in providing students with both life skills and modern educational knowledge.

“Iarowari Agro-Technical Secondary School has undoubtedly become a pioneer in realising the Marape-Rosso Government’s ‘Leave No Child Behind’ vision by equipping students in Grades 10 and Grade 12 across the nation with technical and life skills,” he stated.

The Prime Minister further expressed the government’s commitment to support schools like Iarowari to equip future generations with the necessary skills and education for prosperous lives beyond the classroom.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Marape while reflecting on the National Government’s commitment to enhance the education sector, mentioned that K764.5 million has been allocated for school subsidies this year.