FOUR AMERICAN MILITARY JETS LAND AT JACKSONS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Four American military jets were forced to make an unscheduled diversion to their planned flight path while traveling through international airspace today.

With permission from Papua New Guinea’s Department of Transport, the aircraft landed at Jacksons International Airport for about one hour and were able to continue their flight.

US Embassy in PNG thanked the Department of Transport and Jacksons Airport staff for their prompt response in ensuring the American aircraft were able to continue safely to their intended destination.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Joseph Zadrozny said, “this is a great example of the partnership between the United States and Papua New Guinea. We know that when we ask for help as a friend, Papua New Guinea will be there to assist. Thank you to all those who aided our pilots in getting safely on their way.”

A flight diversion happens when an aircraft is unable to arrive directly at its final destination due to unforeseen circumstances, such as mechanical issues or bad weather. Unscheduled diversions are a frequent occurrence worldwide in the aviation industry, including military and commercial flights.