RICE REACHES DROUGHT STRICKEN COMMUNITY

Fifty bales of 1KG rice packets have finally reached their destination after they were donated by Trukai in Lae last Tuesday.

Ngurung Land Mobilization Chairman Luke Giamgitai, who organised to have the bales transported to Yuweng village on Sunday, said it was a timely donation.

He confirmed that the bales were distributed to at least two of the five hamlets constituting the Ward 20 area of Nawaeb’s Wain-Erap LLG.

All widows and old couples were given five kilograms of rice.

Young couples with more than two children also received five kilograms of rice.

Couples with less than two children received three kilograms each while young men and women who lived independently received three packets of 1KG rice.

The Yuweng village is slowly recovering from seven months of prolonged dry and arid weather.

Some vegetations are showing signs of life but food supply is extremely low at this time.

World Vision has however assisted the community with the construction of a dam, a 10,000L tank and four taps which has brought water into the Community.

The MOROBE Disaster and Emergency center, to date has not inspected the village to assess the situation.