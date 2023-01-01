FUTURE LEADERS

Students attending the Miposi Elementary and Giponai Primary School in the remote part of North Fly District in Western Province commemorated the death of Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare recently.



More than 100 students were briefed on how the country gained its Independence in 1975 and that the future of Papua New Guinea lies on their hands.



School head teacher Mr Junior Patrick said the efforts of the leaders in gaining independence and histories of the past must be told to younger generations in years to come so that kind deeds of leaders are appreciated and acknowledged.



He said it was first of its kind the students, teachers and the community members in Giponai village observed the event.



Students participated in question and answer session, riddles, history reading among others in remembrance to Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.



The head teacher further said, education system and others were first introduced by early explores to PNG and our leaders including other respective person were the first people to be educated that led to negotiations with early colonizers to receive independence.



Another assistant teacher Mr Yarum Koisen said, it was a big celebration after the independence in 1975 when Sir Michael visited Kiunga High School when he was a student before.



He said,” during the Late Prime Minister’s visit to Kiunga, I was privileged to put the flowers on Sir Michael’s neck when he visited the students at Kiunga High School in early 1976.”



This High School is currently called Kiunga Secondary School.



Mr Koisen told the students that hard work and commitment of the past leaders has brought freedom to Papua New Guinea and that young people must be respectful to their parents and strive for excellence in academic work for a better nation.



The students thanked their teachers for observing the day and are looking forward to celebrating more of such programs in September 16th this year.