RABAUL RUGBY LEAGUE CLUB RECEIVE SUPPORT.

By Wasita Royal

Telikom PNG Limited once again re-affirmed its commitment by continuing to support the Rabaul Rugby League with a sponsorship package of K52,137.00 for this season going forward.

NGI Senior Sales & Marketing Manager Daniel Sarimai with his officers presented their sponsorship package on Wednesday at the Rabaul Ashes Club in Queens Park.

Mr Sarimai said the sponsorship by Telikom is a commitment again to foster its partnership in getting youths engaged in sporting activities, meaningfully.

He said the breakup of the sponsorship package is K20,000 for the league while K32, 137.00 is for its kind support to assist the executive of the Rabaul Rugby League in their day to day operations.

He repeated that; the merchandise consists mainly the 22 Alcatel 1B 2022 +4G SIMs Telikom BMobile phones, including its 20 Red X Tablet +4G SIM cards.

Governor Marum, acknowledged the support given by Telikom.

“Rabaul Rugby League has produced a couple of players already into the Gurias and Hunters even some had participated in a couple of trial games in the past which has resulted in one of the women’s player in the national team-PNG Orchid,” he said.

Meantime Governor Marum said plans are underway in improving its facilities to cater for other teams from other districts to participate in this year’s last quarter session.