PRIME MINISTER MARAPE INSPECTING ROAD PROJECT IN TARI

Prime Minister James Marape travelled to his Tari-Pori electorate yesterday to inspect and appreciate what the National Works Department and the Works Minister are doing in terms of the reconstruction of the Tari road, along the Hiri-Lai Highway, connecting the Southern Highland and Hela Provinces.

Prime Minister was accompanied by Works Secretary David Wereh.

He expressed gratitude to the Works Minister Solan Mirisim and the Works Departmental head David Wereh for the job well done.

Prime Minister Marape said for the first time this road has seen substantial work done as part of connect PNG programme.

“Just walking through, I am satisfied with the construction.”

“This road benefits 400,000 people of Hela as well as PNG LNG.”

“It is one of the important highway and we will reconstruct it as part of connect PNG programme,” Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Marape hopes that in the next two years the road construction will complete.